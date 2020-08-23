Three COVID-19 patients untraceable in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Three people who tested COVID-19 positive in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district cannot be traced as they provided fake information and phone numbers during sample collection, officials said on Sunday. Two of them claimed to be staffers of a hospital here, while the third person had given his address as Saket Colony, they said.

Health teams went to Saket Colony on Friday and to the hospital mentioned by the other two persons on Saturday to take them for treatment at a medical facility, the officials said. It was found that they had provided fake information, Chief Medical Officer Dr Praveen Chopda said. The two, who had claimed to be medical staffers, which turned out to be false, were found COVID-19 positive on Saturday, the officials said, adding that other person had tested positive on Friday.

District authorities have launched a search to trace the three persons, the officials said. Following the incidents, authorities have decided to check Aadhaar cards for address during sample collection, they said..