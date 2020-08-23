Russia plans COVID-19 vaccine output at 6 mln doses a month -RIA

Russia plans COVID-19 vaccine output at 6 mln doses a month -RIAReuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-08-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 16:00 IST
Russia expects to produce between 1.5 million and 2 million doses per month of its potential COVID-19 vaccine by the year end, gradually ramping up production to 6 million doses a month, the RIA news agency cited industry minister Denis Manturov as saying on Sunday.
Large-scale testing of the vaccine, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya institute, is due to start in Russia next week.
