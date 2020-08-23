Delhi govt's WCD dept changes supplementary nutrition food menu

The Delhi government's Department of Women and Child Development has decided to change the menu of supplementary nutrition food for children, pregnant women and lactating mothers, a statement from the government said. From the next summer season (May, June and July), sweet candy (mishri) would be distributed in place of jaggery, it said.

"The decision was taken on the basis of feedback that during the summer season jaggery might melt while packing and after some time it may get infected with bacteria. To keep the food items dry and healthy, it was decided to replace jaggery with sweet candy (mishri) for the summer season," the statement said. This will continue till the present SNF menu exists. The quantity of sweet candy will be decided by the department as per requirement, it added.

Delhi Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said in the wake of COVID-19, the functioning of aganwadi centres in Delhi was suspended temporarily in the first week of March 2020. It was renewed from March 19, with an aim of ensuring regular supply of nutritional supplements ('panjiri', 'pushtik laddoo') to the registered beneficiaries in the national capital, he said.

The quantities of 'panjiri' and 'pushtik laddoo' for each beneficiary were fixed uniformly at 110 grams and 140 grams respectively. The laddoos given to each beneficiary every day contain 500 calories and 12-15 grams of protein. Gautam said the SNF menu was revised from May 20 this year, and 'panjiri' and 'pushtik laddoo' were replaced with wheat dalia, raw black gram, jaggery and roasted black gram in different quantities for different types of beneficiaries under the existing system of giving THR (Take Home Ration).

The ration was delivered at the doorstep of beneficiaries through respective anganwadi centers. Around five lakh citizens have benefitted from this scheme, he said..