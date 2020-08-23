Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 led to revival of technology, expertise: Nilekani

He said that during the ongoing crisis, digital and medical technologies stood out, which enabled people to work from home, among other things, and helped in dealing with the virus by developing better tests, drugs, and vaccines. Nilekani also expressed happiness over the innovations in the field of vaccination, especially in India, and said that by the first half of 2021, vaccine-induced herd immunity can be achieved and things will start going back to normal.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 23-08-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 17:57 IST
COVID-19 led to revival of technology, expertise: Nilekani

The coronavirus pandemic has led to the revival of technology and expertise, and brought the realisation that for the future of the world, "deep knowledge and deep technology" are required, Infosys co- founder Nandan Nilekani said on Sunday. He said that during the ongoing crisis, digital and medical technologies stood out, which enabled people to work from home, among other things, and helped in dealing with the virus by developing better tests, drugs, and vaccines.

Nilekani also expressed happiness over the innovations in the field of vaccination, especially in India, and said that by the first half of 2021, vaccine-induced herd immunity can be achieved and things will start going back to normal. The former Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) chairman was addressing the graduating students of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar at its ninth convocation through video conferencing.

"Technology is now becoming central to our world. When you look at this crisis, two things stand out: one is digital technology, and the fact that we are able to at least continue many of the things that we do, thanks to the tools like video conferencing, digitisation, e-commerce, and other online tools. And a large number of us are able to do this and work from home," he said. "Another very important technology, which is now becoming apparent to the world, is technology of medicines.

Whether it is developing better tests so we can get quicker, faster results, whether it is getting drugs that can treat people who have got COVID-19 or creating the vaccines that can permanently get us out of the situation, technology is at the heart of it all," he said. "And in some sense, therefore, this crisis has led to the revival of technology and the revival of expertise. For some time now, all over the world, expertise has got diminished, and everybody who is on WhatsApp is an expert.

"But now we realise that that for the future of the world, the future of the society, deep knowledge and deep technology is required, and that is what is going to save us in the end," Nilekani said. He added that work from home could only become possible because of digital technology, the rise of the internet, big cloud operations, smart phones, and so on.

"Imagine if this (pandemic) had happened 20 years back, then we would not have been able to do anything. So, technology is actually what has helped us to do even the modicum of work we do in normal times," he said. Nilekani said he is excited to see a large number of innovations happening in the areas of vaccination.

"India itself has many companies...at least seven companies that manufacture vaccines. And India can rightly be called the vaccine capital of the world. "And I am sure that both the vaccine manufacturing and R&D (research and development) in India will ensure that by early next year we have millions and millions of vaccines which we can start deploying," he said.

"And certainly I think in the first half of 2021, we will be able to have vaccine-induced herd immunity and things start going back to normal life," Nilekani said, adding that the crisis will eventually pass. "It is really your attitude, your sense of the future which will give you the confidence to continue what you will do, and surely we will emerge from this crisis," he said, while also advising the graduates to continue learning as a life-long process.

During the virtual convocation ceremony, a total of 455 students- 173 of BTech course, 115 of MTech, 84 MSc, 19 MA, 55 PhD, seven PGDIIT, one BTech-MTech dual degree student, and one BTech-MSc dual degree student- were conferred symbolic degrees..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AIADMK top leader Panneerselvam says functionaries should be

AIADMK top leader and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Sunday asserted that he expected office-bearers to be loyal to the party alone and not him. Against the backdrop of a recent debate over the Chief Ministerial candidate for the ...

59 coronavirus deaths, 5,325 new cases in UP

Fifty-nine people succumbed to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, raising the death toll caused by the disease to 2,926 while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told authorities to pay more attention in four districts with high caseloads, a s...

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO ARAMCO ANNOUNCES CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT ORGANIZATION ANNOUNCED ESTABLISHMENT OF AN INTEGRATED CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT ORGANIZATION TO OPTIMIZE COMPANYS PORTFOLIO CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT IS MANDATED TO CREATE VALUE, ASSESS EX...

Tagore came to Bolpur from elsewhere to set up Visva Bharati: VC after Mamata's 'outsider' remark

Amid the ongoing row at Visva Bharati over Poush Mela ground fencing, Vice-Chancellor Prof Bidyut Chakraborty, who has often been accused of bringing in outsiders to defend his decisions, on Sunday said Rabindranath Tagore had also come to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020