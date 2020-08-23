Left Menu
Development News Edition

Serological survey for COVID-19 launched in Assam

A serological survey involves testing of the blood serum of individuals to check for the prevalence of antibodies against an infection. The survey titled 'A.A.S.H.A Assessment of Anti- SARSCoV2 Seroprevalence in Habitants of Assam: a population based cross sectional study' is an initiative of an NGO in partnership with a diagnostics solutions provider.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 23-08-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 19:38 IST
Serological survey for COVID-19 launched in Assam

The first serological survey in Assam was launched here by the Minister of state for Health and Family Welfare Pijush Hazarika on Sunday to assess whether people surveyed have developed immunity to novel coronavirus. A serological survey involves testing of the blood serum of individuals to check for the prevalence of antibodies against an infection.

The survey titled 'A.A.S.H.A Assessment of Anti- SARSCoV2 Seroprevalence in Habitants of Assam: a population based cross sectional study' is an initiative of an NGO in partnership with a diagnostics solutions provider. "The need of the hour today is a seroprevalence study that would identify the proportion of people carrying antibodies against this virus," the minister said.

Hazarika also lauded the effort of Padmapani Bora, an IRS (Indian Rvenue Service) officer from the state, who has been instrumental in initiating the survey. Despite the infrastructural bottleneck and floods in the state, Assam has been doing exceptionally well in containing the infection, he added.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has advised states to conduct sero-survey to measure coronavirus exposure among people using IgG Elisa Test (antibody test). It can reveal insights into the immunity against the coronavirus by detecting presence of specific antibodies against COVID-19.

The IRS officer said that the study will help in estimating the immunity level developed by population groups in the state against coronavirus for taking further containment measures. The study will help in knowing the distribution of coronavirus infection, which might have been missed by the currently applied testing strategy and method, the extent of immunity among the people of Assam to this infection, managing trustee of 'Srijanasom', the NGO, Mridusmita Das said.

The survey will also give an opportunity for raising awareness, among those who have recovered, about the necessity of plasma donation, she said. Medicity Group of Clinics and Diagnostics, Guwahati, will provide assistance in sample collection and laboratory testing.

An analysis of the survey will be carried out under supervision of Assistant Professor, Army College of Medical Science, New Delhi, Dr Jyotismita Pathak. The study will be conducted according to the guidelines of ICMR. The institutional ethics committee of Assam Downtown University has granted ethical clearance to the proposed study.

National Health Mission, Assam, has directed all deputy commissioners to support the study..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

5 dead, 11 missing as flooding hits Turkey's Black Sea coast

Five people have died in floods caused by heavy rain along Turkeys Black Sea coastline, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday. A further 11 people were missing after flooding around the mountain town of Dereli in Giresun province.As a ...

Telangana needs to increase COVID-19 tests: Union Minister

Telangana needs to ramp up COVID-19 testing though the recovery rate in the state has improved, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Sunday. Speaking to reporters here, he said, Recovery rate is good in Telangana also. But, I feel the numb...

AG K K Venugopal refuses consent for initiating contempt action against actress Swara Bhasker

Attorney General K K Venugopal has declined his consent for initiating criminal contempt of court proceedings against Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker for her alleged derogatory and scandalous statements against the Supreme Court over the Ram ...

Ghaziabad: 3 held for fleeing with licensed gun of guard after injuring him

Three men have been arrested for allegedly firing at a security guard of a petrol pump and running away with his licensed gun in Uttar Pradeshs Ghaziabad district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on the intervening night of A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020