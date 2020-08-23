Rapid antigen testing to be increased in rural Aurangabad

Rapid antigen testing will be ramped up in rural Aurangabad, district collector said on Sunday. "The administration has decided to start conducting rapid antigen tests in villages which are market places and are connected to many other villages," Collector Sunil Chavan told reporters here.

He said a person found without a mask will be provided with the one and will also be fined Rs 500. The collector warned of strict action when asked about incidents of relatives of patients attacking doctors.

Rapid antigen tests are commonly used in the diagnosis of respiratory pathogens.