Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 cases reappear at Singapore's largest dormitory

Workers who are not recently recovered will continue to undergo rostered routine testing, the ministry said. The BCA said it has issued a safety time-out notice to 20 construction projects where the workers, who tested positive for COVID-19, had been working.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 24-08-2020 07:47 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 07:47 IST
COVID-19 cases reappear at Singapore's largest dormitory

Around 4,800 workers have been issued a stay-home notice at Singapore's largest foreign workers' dormitory after fresh coronavirus emerged there. The Sungei Tengah Lodge dormitory was among the largest COVID-19 clusters in Singapore with over 2,200 confirmed cases before it was declared cleared of the disease by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) last month.

On Sunday, 58 fresh coronavirus cases were confirmed in the dormitory, a day after a new COVID-19 cluster emerged there. All of them are asymptomatic but they have a link to the new cluster, Channel News Asia reported on Monday.

Sungei Tengah Lodge is Singapore's biggest purpose-built dormitory, with about 16,000 workers living there. The MOM, along with the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), said in a joint statement late on Sunday that the move to issue a stay-home notice was a precautionary measure as the health conditions of the workers were being determined.

The ministry said it will test the workers on stay-home notice over the next few days. Workers who test positive will be sent to community care facilities or hospitals for medical treatment, while those who test negative will be quarantined at centralised facilities to prevent any transmission during the viral incubation period, it said.

The rest of the residents at the lodge are either recently recovered or were not close contacts of confirmed cases. These workers will be allowed to continue working and are not required to be isolated. Workers who are not recently recovered will continue to undergo rostered routine testing, the ministry said.

The BCA said it has issued a safety time-out notice to 20 construction projects where the workers, who tested positive for COVID-19, had been working. This is to allow for disinfection of the affected areas and a review of safe management measures at the work sites, it said.

"A stop-work order may then be issued for part or whole of the worksite once the area where the COVID-positive worker and his co-workers operate have been identified," said the BCA. In recent weeks, COVID-19 cases have been detected in migrant worker dormitories that were previously given the all-clear from the virus.

A new cluster was identified on Sunday at Homestay Lodge at 39 Kaki Bukit Avenue 3. The dormitory was previously cleared of COVID-19 by the MOM on August 4. “The new cases detected in the cleared dormitories demonstrate the importance of ongoing surveillance and testing under rostered routine testing, as well as the need to remain vigilant and adhere to safe management measures," the MOM on Sunday.

Singapore reported 87 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, raising the tally to 56,353. Twenty-seven people have died of the virus since the authorities began testing and monitoring the deadly disease in January..

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks jump as investors pin hopes on coronavirus treatment

Asian shares advanced for a second straight session on Monday, underpinned by coronavirus hopes after the U.S. Food Drug Administration FDA authorised the use of blood plasma from recovered patients as a treatment option. The announcement ...

How possible successors stack up if Japan PM Abe resigns

Japans longest-serving prime minister, Shinzo Abe, visited a Tokyo hospital on Monday, as concerns grew over his ability to continue in his post, because of health issues and fatigue from handling the coronavirus crisis.If Abe is incapacita...

First Person: Pakistan health worker commits to polio fight, despite COVID fears

UNICEF has restarted vaccination campaigns in Pakistan and Afghanistan, the last two countries in the world where polio is endemic, following a hiatus imposed by the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The restart has been accompanied by new g...

FOREX-Dollar bides time as traders look to economic data, Jackson Hole

The dollar steadied against major currencies on Monday as traders looked to more data for a gauge on the health of the global economy and the Federal Reserves annual Jackson Hole retreat for guidance on the outlook for U.S. monetary policy....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020