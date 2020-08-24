India's coronavirus cases surge to 3.1 million
Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 24-08-2020 10:12 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 10:01 IST
India reported 61,408 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking its total caseload past 3.1 million, data from the federal health ministry showed. India crossed the 3 million cases milestone on Sunday, 17 days after it crossed the 2 million mark. It is the worst-affected country in Asia, and third behind Brazil and the United States globally.
The number of deaths in the last 24 hours was 836, taking the total to 57,542.
