Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greece tells students to wear masks when schools reopen Sept. 7

Greek teachers and students will be required to wear masks in class and indoor spaces when schools reopen in September due to a surge in COVID-19 infections, the country's education minister said on Monday. Mask wearing will be mandatory in all indoor spaces of schools across the country, she said, adding that authorities will offer fabric masks for free to students and teachers.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 24-08-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 19:13 IST
Greece tells students to wear masks when schools reopen Sept. 7

Greek teachers and students will be required to wear masks in class and indoor spaces when schools reopen in September due to a surge in COVID-19 infections, the country's education minister said on Monday. The rise in coronavirus cases in recent weeks has forced Greek authorities to gradually reimpose restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Education Minister Niki Kerameus said schools are expected to reopen on Sept. 7 but an extension may be deemed necessary. Mask wearing will be mandatory in all indoor spaces of schools across the country, she said, adding that authorities will offer fabric masks for free to students and teachers. The number of pupils in each class will be limited to 17.

On Sunday, Greece reported 284 new cases, a new daily record since its first case surfaced in February. In total, the country has registered 8,664 COVID-19 infections and 242 deaths.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil congresswoman charged with murdering husband

Brazilian Congresswoman Flordelis de Souza was charged with ordering the execution of her husband, pastor Anderson do Carmo, who was shot more than 30 times at their home in June 2019, according to a police statement on Monday.The Rio de Ja...

WRAPUP 1-Belarus arrests two opposition figures after mass demonstrations

The authorities in Belarus arrested two of the leading opposition figures still at large on Monday, a day after tens of thousands of people defied the army to march demanding the downfall of president Alexander Lukashenko. Two weeks after a...

AP's e-Rakshabandhan programme creates awareness about cybercrime

Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department CID Additional Director-General of Police, PV Sunil Kumar on Monday said that the e-Rakshabandhan programme, launched earlier this month focuses on creating awareness among the people about the ...

Biegun says U.S. sees no indication of Russian military plans in Belarus

Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said on Monday the United States had no indication of any planned Russian military intervention in Belarus and urged Minsk to accept mediation from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Eu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020