61 new COVID-19 fatalities take UP's death toll to 2,987; tally of cases rises to 1.92 lakh

Additional Chief Secretary Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad said the case fatality rate in the state was 1.55 per cent. He said that so far 2,987 COVID-19 patients have succumbed to the viral disease.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-08-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 20:37 IST
With 61 more patients succumbing to COVID-19, the death toll due to the viral disease rose to 2,987 in Uttar Pradesh, while 4,677 fresh cases took the tally to 1,92,382 on Monday. Additional Chief Secretary Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad said the case fatality rate in the state was 1.55 per cent.

He said that so far 2,987 COVID-19 patients have succumbed to the viral disease. "Effort is being made to stop all preventable deaths," Prasad said. As many as 4,677 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the state, the additional chief secretary said, adding the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 49,288.

So far, 1,40,107 COVID-19 patients have recuperated from the disease and the recovery rate was 72.82 per cent, he said. Of the fresh COVID-19 cases, 749 were reported from Lucknow, 266 from Kanpur, 198 from Prayagraj and Gorakhpur each and 143 from Moradabad. Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 138 new cases, Aligarh 124, Saharanpur 118, Maharajganj 107, Ghaziabad 106 and Lakhimpur Kheri 104 instances of the coronavirus infection.

Among the fresh COVID-19 deaths, 13 patients died in Kanpur, five in Lucknow, and four each in Prayagraj and Meerut, accordin to the health bulletin issued by the Uttar Pradesh Government. On Sunday, as many as 1,21,553 samples were tested for detection of COVID-19, taking the total number of tests so far to 46,74,620. Meanwhile, chairing a meeting of senior state government officials, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed them to give special focus on Lucknow and Kanpur and strengthen treatment mechanism in these districts.

Stress should be given on contact-tracing and door-to-door survey, he said..

