Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. CDC reports 176,223 deaths from coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 22:45 IST
U.S. CDC reports 176,223 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday said the number of deaths due to the coronavirus had risen by 572 to 176,223 and reported 5,682,491 cases, an increase of 38,679 from its previous count.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Aug. 23 versus its previous report released on Sunday. (https://bit.ly/2DT7ymp)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. (Reporting By Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New York attorney general probing whether Trump inflated his assets

New York states attorney general is investigating whether the Trump Organization and Donald Trump improperly inflated the value of the U.S. presidents assets on annual financial statements in order to secure loans and obtain economic and ta...

Run Integrated Command and Control Centre in all districts: UP CM to officials

The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday instructed officials to run the Integrated Command and Control Centre in all districts of Uttar Pradesh, according to the Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Avnish Kumar Awasthi. Addressing a pres...

Paul Ryan-backed blank-check company files for $300 million IPO

A blank-check company backed by former U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Monday it plans to raise 300 million in an initial public offering, joining the recent frenzy of Wall Street deal-making with SPACs. Executive Network Partnering Co...

Algeria to hold referendum on constitution on Nov.1

Algeria has set Nov. 1 as a date for a referendum on a new constitution aimed at boosting democracy and giving parliament a greater role, the presidency said on Monday, after months-long protests demanding reforms. Elected last December, Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020