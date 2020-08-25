Left Menu
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

* The U.S. FDA on Sunday said it authorized the use of blood plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 as a treatment for the disease. * Italy kicked off human trials of a potential vaccine on Monday, joining a global effort to develop a response to the virus.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2020 00:39 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 00:39 IST
A Hong Kong man who recovered from COVID-19 was infected again four-and-a-half months later in the first documented instance of human re-infection, researchers at the University of Hong Kong said on Monday.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE * British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday called on parents to send their children back to school after the summer holidays, which he views as a key step to helping the country and its economy recover from the lockdown.

* Poland on Monday insisted it would reopen schools next week for the first time since mid-March despite reaching a record high number of daily registered infections late last week. * French authorities will in coming days reciprocate Britain's decision to impose a 14-day quarantine on all arrivals from France.

AMERICAS * U.S. President Donald Trump hailed the FDA's "emergency use authorization" of a coronavirus treatment that uses blood plasma from recovered patients, a day after accusing it of impeding the rollout of vaccines and treatments for political reasons. * Total COVID-19 cases in Brazil surpassed 3.6 million after it reported 23,421 new cases and 494 additional fatalities on Sunday, while Mexico reported 226 more deaths, ending the week with 3,723 fatalities — the lowest total in more than two months.

* Peruvian government officials condemned the owner of a nightclub after at least 13 people were crushed to death or asphyxiated as partygoers tried to flee a party raided by police because it violated coronavirus restrictions. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Seoul ordered the wearing of masks in both indoor and outdoor public places for the first time, as it battles a surge in cases. * Tokyo reported 95 new cases on Monday, its lowest single-day tally since July 8.

* New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern extended a lockdown in the country's largest city until the end of this week and introduced mandatory mask wearing on public transport across the nation. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Some Israelis, fearing a quarantine order after unwittingly being near a coronavirus carrier, are rendering themselves untraceable while in public by switching their cellphones to "airplane mode" or using prepaid "burner" SIM cards instead. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Some 172 countries are engaging with the WHO-led COVAX plan designed to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, the World Health Organization said, but added more funding is urgently needed. * The U.S. FDA on Sunday said it authorized the use of blood plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 as a treatment for the disease.

* Italy kicked off human trials of a potential vaccine on Monday, joining a global effort to develop a response to the virus. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* The dollar slid but a gauge of global equity markets advanced on Monday, driven by coronavirus treatment hopes that bolstered risk sentiment and lifted the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to all-time peaks. * Safe-haven German bond yields edged up after their longest declining streak since January as hopes for a coronavirus treatment boosted risk appetite. * Nigeria's economy contracted by 6.1% in the second quarter of 2020, with lockdowns in its two main cities and low oil prices taking their toll.

* Irish consumer sentiment slipped in August after local lockdowns and stricter nationwide restrictions that the survey's authors said may cause some to re-assess how long the disruption will last. (Compiled by Anita Kobylinska, Frances Kerry, Uttaresh.V and Vinay Dwivedi; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta)

