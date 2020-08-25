Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bringing Bali home: S.Koreans indulge in extreme staycationing

A trip to Hawaii was on the cards for this summer. Instead, as the global coronavirus pandemic has stymied overseas travel, the family, like other South Koreans, has turned to a new and extreme form of staycation: transforming their home into their favourite vacation spots.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2020 10:14 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 10:00 IST
Bringing Bali home: S.Koreans indulge in extreme staycationing
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

This time last year Yoon Seok-min, his wife Kim Hyo-Jung, and their two children were holidaying in the Philippines, Vietnam, and Guam. A trip to Hawaii was on the cards for this summer.

Instead, as the global coronavirus pandemic has stymied overseas travel, the family, like other South Koreans, has turned to a new and extreme form of a staycation: transforming their home into their favorite vacation spots. Now, Kim and Yoon's five-bedroom apartment in Yongin city, south of Seoul, is decked out with potted palms and rattan furniture, bringing the breezy feel of the tropics indoors.

There are even different locales - the couple's bedroom is meant to resemble a Bali resort, while the living room has been designed on the lines of Hawaii. "Since we can't travel abroad for some time because of the coronavirus, we tried to bring those vacation spots to our home," Kim said.

Yoon and Kim's elaborate home makeover cost them at least 80 million won ($67,464). The couple runs a furniture business, but they are not alone in investing in their home, as social distancing forces people indoors. Hanssem Co Ltd, South Korea's largest home furnishing company, said that the number of houses they have refurbished in the second quarter of 2020 tripled from a year earlier, leading to a 172% jump in its consolidated operating profit.

HOME-CAMPING WITH VIRTUAL CAMPFIRE Other couples considering extreme staycation ideas need not look so far afield for inspiration.

"Home-camping", where people set up camping gear and barbecue at home just as they would in the woods or on the beach, has also become popular in South Korea. A recent spike in coronavirus cases and a monsoon that has lasted nearly two months, the country's longest on record, have spurred Che Min-hee and her husband Lee Seung-Yoon to convert their Seoul flat into an indoor campsite.

They're now on their second-weekend home-camping trip. With folding chairs, picnicware, and at least 15 different types of twinkling lanterns, the couple settled in on a rainy Saturday evening to enjoy cooking gambas al ajillo, a Spanish garlic shrimp dish, and pasta on a portable stove. A crackling campfire video streaming behind them on the television gave the scene an atmosphere of authenticity.

"We were supposed to go on a week-long trip to New York this summer, which we canceled due to the prolonged coronavirus outbreak," said Che. "Instead we spent that money on camping gear, which cost us around 10 million won ($8,405)." Che and Lee had to wait two to three months to purchase their tents, folding table and stove, as South Koreans, normally among the top ten spenders on tourism globally according to the World Bank, splurged on equipment to make up for missed overseas trips.

Sales of camping equipment from April to mid-July jumped 51.6% year-on-year, according to South Korea's retail giant E-Mart Inc. South Korea called on people on Monday to avoid leaving home and to cancel any unnecessary trips, as it considers further tightening social distancing rules.

Lee says he fears these moves mean home-camping is the safest summer getaway this year. The couple's 7-year-old son Lee Ji-sung is not complaining.

"My friends seem to be just playing games, but it's really nice that our family is doing something special," Ji-sung said. "I think it would also be good if we can draw trees on the wall." (

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Portland police declare 'riot' as protesters light fire at offices

Police in Portland declared a riot and ordered protesters to disperse late on Monday after a fire was lit at police association offices.Failure to leave now will subject you to arrest andor the use of crowd control munitions including but n...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Fauci warns against vaccine roll-out before safety checksDistributing a COVID-19 vaccine under special emergency use guidelines before it has been proved safe and effective in larg...

MLB roundup: Angels' Pujols now 2nd in all-time RBIs

Framber Valdez struck out 11, Kyle Tucker hit a home run and Carlos Correa hit a three-run double as the Houston Astros returned home to end a three-game losing streak with an 11-4 victory Monday against the Los Angeles Angels. The Angels A...

President Kovind expresses distress over Raigad building collapse

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday expressed his distress over the Raigad building collapse tragedy in Maharashtra. The news of the building collapse at Mahad, Raigad in Maharashtra and loss of lives is distressing. My thoughts and prayer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020