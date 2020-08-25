Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-FDA commissioner disputes Trump, says no 'deep state' thwarting vaccine

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not harbor "deep state" elements, the agency's head told Reuters on Monday, rejecting criticism from President Donald Trump that staff there were trying to delay a coronavirus vaccine.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2020 12:12 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 11:49 IST
EXCLUSIVE-FDA commissioner disputes Trump, says no 'deep state' thwarting vaccine
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not harbor "deep state" elements, the agency's head told Reuters on Monday, rejecting criticism from President Donald Trump that staff there were trying to delay a coronavirus vaccine. Dr. Stephen Hahn said he was completely confident that FDA workers were focused solely on the interests of the American people during the coronavirus pandemic.

Without evidence, Trump on Saturday accused members of the so-called "deep state" working within the FDA of complicating efforts to test COVID-19 vaccines in order to delay results until after the Nov. 3 presidential election. "I have not seen anything that I would consider to be 'deep state' at the FDA," Hahn told Reuters in an interview. Trump's use of the term "deep state" appears to refer to long-serving government employees he believes are determined to undermine his agenda.

Hahn said he had a solid relationship with Trump, a Republican whose re-election chances in November have been dampened by public discontent over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. "I enjoy a very good relationship with the president and I have discussed our decisions with him, and I feel very comfortable and continue to feel comfortable with that relationship," Hahn said.

Trump's tweet, which tagged the commissioner, said: "The deep state, or whoever, over at the FDA is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics. Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3rd." Trump has talked up the possibility of a coronavirus vaccine coming soon and the White House is eager to have positive news on the development of one before the election.

Trump and his advisers are also eager to show that his administration is moving quickly to find both a vaccine and treatments for the disease, even as scientists have warned that time is required for testing. Hahn said the FDA's recent authorization of a coronavirus treatment using blood plasma from recovered patients was not made because of political pressure and emphasized that on his watch any decision on a vaccine would be based on science.

Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research and a regulator who will help decide the fate of coronavirus vaccine candidates, has said he would resign if the Trump administration approved a vaccine before it was shown to be safe and effective. Hahn said he had spoken to Marks and respected his judgment.

"I'm not going to ... speculate about what I would do," in such a situation, he said. "But what I can tell you is that I will not participate in a decision at FDA that's made upon anything other than data and science. That I can assure you," he said. Trump hailed the FDA "emergency use authorization" for convalescent plasma on Sunday, shortly before the beginning of this week's Republican National Convention.

Hahn said the decision was made by the agency's scientists and that he concurred with it after looking at the data. Hahn acknowledged that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious diseases expert, and Dr. Francis Collins of the National Institutes of Health had expressed concern that the data did not justify the authorization.

"Previously when we did have a discussion with them, they were concerned that the data might not be robust enough. That's why we did the validation ... to provide further confirmation," Hahn said. Fauci told Reuters on Monday that premature approval of a COVID-19 vaccine could undermine trials of other vaccine candidates.

Hahn said there was medical urgency to develop a vaccine. "But we want to be as sure as we possibly can regarding safety and efficacy," he said.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dope-testing at IPL: 3 NADA officials, 6 DCOs to be in UAE; target of 50 tests

Three high-ranking National Anti-Doping Agency NADA officials, along with six empanelled Dope Control Officers DCOs, will be travelling to the UAE for sample collection during this years Indian Premier League, which starts on September 19. ...

A person should realise his mistake; we gave Bhushan time but he says he will not apologise: SC.

A person should realise his mistake we gave Bhushan time but he says he will not apologise SC....

Mets begin twin bill parade by facing Marlins

The New York Mets wont have to look far Tuesday afternoon to find people who understand exactly what theyve been through and what theyre beginning to embark upon. The Mets are scheduled to resume play when they host the Miami Marlins in a d...

Prashant Bhushan has freedom of speech; but says he will not tender an apology for contempt: SC.

Prashant Bhushan has freedom of speech but says he will not tender an apology for contempt SC....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020