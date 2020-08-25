Left Menu
Development News Edition

Emirates and Etihad airlines ask crew to take more unpaid leave

Emirates also laid off some crew last week, two sources said, continuing a redundancy process that began in July. Emirates, which in July asked pilots and crew to take four months of unpaid leave, did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 15:42 IST
Emirates and Etihad airlines ask crew to take more unpaid leave

Middle East airlines Emirates and Etihad Airways have again asked cabin crew to take unpaid leave as they try to manage the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to internal memos and sources familiar with the matter. Aviation has been one of the worst-hit industries during the pandemic and Emirates and Etihad of the United Arab Emirates have cut thousands of jobs, sources have said.

In an internal memo, Emirates crew are told they can take unpaid leave for between one and three months from Sept. 1 to Nov. 30 owing to expected staffing requirements. Emirates also laid off some crew last week, two sources said, continuing a redundancy process that began in July.

Emirates, which in July asked pilots and crew to take four months of unpaid leave, did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. In an Etihad internal memo, staff were told that the airline has more crew than needed and that many are not being rostered on flights, which is not sustainable for the business.

Crew can take between 10 days to six months of unpaid leave from Sept. 16, the email said. Etihad, which in March asked crew to take unpaid leave, did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Emirates and Etihad have been resuming passenger services gradually since June after grounding flights in March. Etihad reported a $758 million core operating loss in the first half of the year. Emirates' first half ends Sept. 30.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NIA files chargesheet in 2019 Pulwama terror attack case

The National Investigation Agency NIA filed a chargesheet on Tuesday in a special court here against 19 people including Masood Azhar, the chief of banned terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, for planning and carrying out a deadly suicide attack ...

APEDA engaged with states for implementation of agri export policy

The Commerce Ministrys arm APEDA is engaged with state governments for the implementation of agri export policy and several states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala have finalised the action plan for the same, an official sta...

Maharashtra: Mahad building collapse death toll rises to 8 with recovery of 7 bodies on Tuesday, say police.

Maharashtra Mahad building collapse death toll rises to 8 with recovery of 7 bodies on Tuesday, say police....

Sterling rises, shrugs off unexpected weaker August sales data

Sterling rose on Tuesday as the dollar slipped and investors shrugged off an unexpected drop in Britains monthly retail sales data. The dollar fell after investors returned to riskier currencies as a successful phone call between top trade ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020