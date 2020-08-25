Goa: COVID-19 case tally reaches 14,530; 9 die

Goa's COVID-19 count rose by 392 cases to 14,530 on Tuesday, health department said. With nine patients succumbing to the infection, the overall toll went up 157.

A total of 315 patients were discharged from various facilities in the day, taking the number of recoveries to 11,224, it said. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 14,530, new cases 392, deaths 157, discharged 11,224, active cases 3,149, samples tested till date 1,84,872.