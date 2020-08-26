Marginal increase in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, testing to be doubled: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that coronavirus testing in the national capital will be doubled from around 20,000 tests daily to 40,000 while highlighting that there has been a marginal increase in the COVID-19 cases during the last few days. He informed that the coronavirus death rate has dropped to 1.4 per cent in August and around 10,000 beds are still vacant in hospitals of Delhi.

"There has been a marginal increase in COVID-19 cases in the last few days. We cannot let the condition to become worse. After August 17, daily cases are around 1,200-1,500. 1,693 new cases have been reported. Recovery rate is more than 90 per cent in the national capital. Rate of deaths due to coronavirus is declining. In August, the death rate was 1.4 per cent," Kejriwal said at a press conference. "Till today 3,700 beds are occupied including 2,900 patients from Delhi and rest from other states. Today we have 14,130 beds in which 10,000 beds are vacant. We have a sufficient number of ambulances. The situation is in control. We are fully prepared. I have directed that number of tests will be doubled in the coming days. Right now we are doing around 20,000 tests and we will increase it to 40,000 within one week," he said.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that symptoms like breathlessness and low oxygen level remain in some patients who tested negative and added that the government will provide them oximeters and oxygen concentrators at their home if required. "We are witnessing a new trend that some patients who have tested negative and have been discharged from hospitals, they are complaining of breathing and oxygen problem. Some patients have also died. Our Health Minister also took time to recover fully. The government has taken the decision to provide them. If their oxygen levels drop, oxygen concentrators will also be provided to such patients. The government will ensure availability of oxygen for free at their home so that they don't need to go to hospitals," Kejriwal said.

He also underlined that no COVID-19 patient in home isolation has died after July 14. The Chief Minister appealed to the people to follow the coronavirus protocols and asserted that there should not be complacency. (ANI)