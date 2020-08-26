Left Menu
Development News Edition

Marginal increase in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, testing to be doubled: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that coronavirus testing in the national capital will be doubled from around 20,000 tests daily to 40,000 while highlighting that there has been a marginal increase in the COVID-19 cases during the last few days.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 14:42 IST
Marginal increase in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, testing to be doubled: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing a press conference in New Delhi. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that coronavirus testing in the national capital will be doubled from around 20,000 tests daily to 40,000 while highlighting that there has been a marginal increase in the COVID-19 cases during the last few days. He informed that the coronavirus death rate has dropped to 1.4 per cent in August and around 10,000 beds are still vacant in hospitals of Delhi.

"There has been a marginal increase in COVID-19 cases in the last few days. We cannot let the condition to become worse. After August 17, daily cases are around 1,200-1,500. 1,693 new cases have been reported. Recovery rate is more than 90 per cent in the national capital. Rate of deaths due to coronavirus is declining. In August, the death rate was 1.4 per cent," Kejriwal said at a press conference. "Till today 3,700 beds are occupied including 2,900 patients from Delhi and rest from other states. Today we have 14,130 beds in which 10,000 beds are vacant. We have a sufficient number of ambulances. The situation is in control. We are fully prepared. I have directed that number of tests will be doubled in the coming days. Right now we are doing around 20,000 tests and we will increase it to 40,000 within one week," he said.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that symptoms like breathlessness and low oxygen level remain in some patients who tested negative and added that the government will provide them oximeters and oxygen concentrators at their home if required. "We are witnessing a new trend that some patients who have tested negative and have been discharged from hospitals, they are complaining of breathing and oxygen problem. Some patients have also died. Our Health Minister also took time to recover fully. The government has taken the decision to provide them. If their oxygen levels drop, oxygen concentrators will also be provided to such patients. The government will ensure availability of oxygen for free at their home so that they don't need to go to hospitals," Kejriwal said.

He also underlined that no COVID-19 patient in home isolation has died after July 14. The Chief Minister appealed to the people to follow the coronavirus protocols and asserted that there should not be complacency. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Nigeria to become largest producer of Avocado in Africa by 2030, says Obasanjo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mahad tragedy: Excavator operator praised for 'non-stop' work

An operator of a heavy duty excavator is being praised by the authorities and locals of Mahad town in Maharashtras Raigad district, as he has been working virtually non-stop to clear the debris of a building that collapsed on Monday evening...

Malawi traditional leader orders chiefs to dissolve lockdown child marriages

By Charles Pensulo BLANTYRE, Malawi, Aug 26 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A senior traditional leader in Malawi has ordered village chiefs to dissolve all the child marriages that took place during the countrys coronavirus lockdown so girls ...

NEET: TN govt seeks exemption of students from state

The Tamil Nadu government has requested the Centre to scrap NEET or at least exempt students from the state from attending that exam if they were held, Minister K A Sengottaiyan said on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters after inaugurating Rs...

Man facing trial under POCSO Act commits suicide in Jammu; police order probe

A 25-year-old man, facing trial in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act, allegedly committed suicide by jumping into river Tawi here, prompting police to order a high-level probe into the incident, official...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020