FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

* France's prime minister said the government wanted to avoid a new nationwide lockdown, even as a senior adviser warned that a second wave could hit the country in November. * Ukraine has banned most foreigners until Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 20:45 IST
European Union nations, Britain and EU partners have agreed on a blueprint for a COVID-19 vaccination plan envisaging inoculation of at least 40% of their populations, a step that may set back the World Health Organisation's own vaccine blueprint.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and summary of news.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India recorded more than 60,000 cases of COVID-19 for the eighth day in a row, as total cases crossed 3.2 million.

* China's Shanxi province said it is banning the purchase, sale and use of shrimp from Ecuador as part of efforts to prevent and control the epidemic. EUROPE

* Belgium revised down its death toll, just as it was about to pass the milestone of 10,000 fatalities. * France's prime minister said the government wanted to avoid a new nationwide lockdown, even as a senior adviser warned that a second wave could hit the country in November.

* Ukraine has banned most foreigners until Sept. 28 and extended lockdown measures until the end of October to contain a recent spike in cases. * Germany wants to scrap mandatory free tests for travellers it introduced early this month to stop a rise in new cases, its health minister said, citing capacity constraints.

* People will be readmitted to Pope Francis' weekly general audiences from Sept. 2. AMERICAS

* U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will face lawmakers' questions over stalled coronavirus aid negotiations between the Trump administration and Congress next week when he testifies before a House of Representatives panel, lawmakers said. * Colombia could join more vaccine trials, its health minister said, and will not reverse an end to its national quarantine.

* Mexico on Tuesday reported 4,916 new confirmed cases and 650 additional fatalities, while Brazil registered an additional 1,271 deaths and 47,134 new cases. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Lebanon's prime minister said the country was at risk of losing its control over the outbreak after a spike in cases following the massive explosion in Beirut. * Iran's death toll rose to 21,020, the health ministry's spokeswoman told state TV, with total identified cases rising to 365,606.

* Kenya's president extended a nationwide curfew for another 30 days, as cases rise outside the capital. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* British military scientists discovered that a product found in insect repellent offers some protection against COVID-19, Sky News reported. * China's BGI Genomics defended its testing kit, a day after Sweden said about 3,700 people received false positive results due to a fault in the product.

* VBI Vaccines said it expected to begin human testing of two of its experimental vaccine candidates at the end of the year. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Stocks and bond yields rose as investors made riskier bets amid optimism about U.S.-China trade and expectations of ample central bank stimulus before a key speech by the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman at Jackson Hole. * The 2021 Davos World Economic Forum summit has been delayed to summer 2021 due to coronavirus fears.

* France will erase the $117.89 billion cost of its economic recovery plan from its debt pile by 2025, its prime minister said. * Mexico's economy in the second quarter contracted the most since the Great Depression, despite a partial recovery in June.

(Compiled by Sarah Morland, Linda Pasquini; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

