Kenya: President Uhuru Kenyatta issues new directives amid COVID-19 pandemic

President Uhuru Kenyatta has issued new orders on August 26 aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the country, according to a news report by Daily Nation.

Kenyatta has issued the directives during the eleventh presidential address on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Coordination of National Government in conjunction with the chairperson of the Council of Governors, shall, in three weeks, convene an inclusive national consultative conference to review our national and county COVID response and together with all stakeholders, chart Kenya's post-COVID future.

The closure of bars and nightclubs is continued for a further 30 days. However, the prohibition against the sale of alcohol by licensed hotels with residence is vacated. In the next 30 days, bar owners, in consultation with the Ministry of Health will develop self-regulating mechanisms as part of their civic responsibility to their clientele, in order to allow their resumption.

The closing time for restaurants and eateries be and is hereby varied by one hour from 7 pm to 8 pm, effective August 27.

In accordance with the recommendations of the Inter-Faith Council, the maximum number of persons permitted to attend funerals and weddings are reviewed upwards to 100, with all in attendance abiding with the Ministry of Health Protocols.