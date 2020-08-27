Hungary PM Orban's cabinet chief quarantined over coronavirus

Left Menu
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's cabinet chief has been quarantined until he tests negative for the coronavirus, after he attended a private event last Saturday where a participant tested positive for the disease, Orban's office said on Thursday. The first test of cabinet chief Gergely Gulyas was negative, the office said in a statement on state news agency MTI.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 27-08-2020 13:35 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 13:35 IST
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's cabinet chief has been quarantined until he tests negative for the coronavirus, after he attended a private event last Saturday where a participant tested positive for the disease, Orban's office said on Thursday. The first test of cabinet chief Gergely Gulyas was negative, the office said in a statement on state news agency MTI. A state secretary working in Orban's office, Balazs Orban, has also been quarantined since Wednesday.

The office said Gulyas could leave quarantine and attend a government meeting on Friday only if his second COVID test proves negative as well. The government is expected to discuss new restrictions due to the rising number of infections, flagged by premier Orban last week.

Hungary recorded 91 new infections on Thursday, the highest figure since April, with total cases at 5,379. Hungary had 614 deaths caused by the disease.

