China says halt of coronavirus vaccine partnership unrelated to Canada relations

China says halt of coronavirus vaccine partnership unrelated to Canada relationsReuters | Beijing | Updated: 27-08-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 13:55 IST
China said on Thursday that the end to a partnership on a coronavirus vaccine between Chinese firm CanSino Biologics and Canada is unrelated to diplomatic relations between the countries. The Chinese government supports Chinese companies cooperating with other countries according to law, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a daily news briefing.
Canada's National Research Council said on Wednesday that it had ended its partnership on a coronavirus vaccine with CanSino, saying the company lacked the authority to ship the vaccine at this time.
