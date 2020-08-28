Left Menu
Development News Edition

Texas, Florida, California, New York will not follow new U.S. COVID-19 testing plan

Several large U.S. states including Texas are not heeding new federal health officials' calls to reduce COVID-19 testing of some exposed to the virus, joining a broad rebuke of the Trump administration by public health leaders. California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Texas, New Jersey and New York all plan to continue to test asymptomatic people who have been exposed to COVID-19, despite new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggesting that such tests may not be needed.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-08-2020 02:28 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 02:20 IST
Texas, Florida, California, New York will not follow new U.S. COVID-19 testing plan
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Several large U.S. states including Texas are not heeding new federal health officials' calls to reduce COVID-19 testing of some exposed to the virus, joining a broad rebuke of the Trump administration by public health leaders.

California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Texas, New Jersey and New York all plan to continue to test asymptomatic people who have been exposed to COVID-19, despite new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggesting that such tests may not be needed. "The current Texas guidance recommends testing for all close contacts of a confirmed case because it allows for early case identification among people who are at a higher risk of infection," a spokesman for the Texas Department of State Health Services in a statement. "There's not a planned change at this point."

California and New York made similar statements. The Florida Department of Health said asymptomatic testing was continuing while the new CDC recommendations were evaluated, and Texas also said it would evaluate. The CDC said this week that people exposed to COVID-19 but not symptomatic may not need to be tested, shocking doctors and politicians and prompting accusations the guidance was politically motivated.

Even before the CDC guidance, coronavirus testing in the United States had dropped. The United States tested on average 675,000 people a day last week, down from a peak in late July of over 800,000 people a day. Nationally, cases have fallen for five weeks in a row but infections are surging again in the U.S. Midwest with four states reporting record one-day increases in cases on Thursday as the U.S. death toll climbed above 180,000.

The CDC had previously recommended testing of all people who had close contact with someone who was diagnosed with COVID-19. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state of New York would not be abiding by the new guidance and challenged the assertion that politics played no role in the change.

"This 180-degree reversal of COVID-19 testing guidelines is reckless, and not based on science and has the potential to do long-term damage to the (CDC's) reputation," Cuomo said in a joint statement, along with the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut, who also said their states would not be following the CDC's guidance. Admiral Brett Giroir, the assistant secretary for health at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), said there was no political pressure from the administration. He said that testing asymptomatic patients too early could produce false negatives and contribute to the virus's spread.

CNN and The New York Times reported on Wednesday that U.S. public health officials were ordered by high-level members of the Trump administration to push forward with the changes. CDC Director Robert Redfield issued a statement on Thursday that "everyone who needs a COVID-19 test, can get a test," but "everyone who wants a test does not necessarily need a test."

Globally, many nations advocate early testing. The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday said that resources permitting, people exposed to the novel coronavirus should be tested even if they do not show immediate symptoms of infection. European governments have used broad testing and isolation to control the virus. France, for instance, recommends that anyone who thinks they need a test should get one and in Germany, people with close contact of 15 minutes or more with a person with COVID-19 are advised to have a test.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bills give boot to K Hauschka, P Edwards

The Buffalo Bills released kicker Stephen Hauschka and punter Lachlan Edwards, the team announced Thursday. Hauschka, 35, made 73 of 89 field-goal attempts and 84 of 87 extra-point tries since arriving in Buffalo in 2017.Hauschka, who won a...

Report: Magic F Gordon leaves NBA bubble

Magic forward Aaron Gordon left the NBA bubble near Orlando on Thursday, The Athletic reported, with his team still alive in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Gordon has not played since Aug. 5 because of a left hamstring injury. The rep...

Dodgers OF Betts reverses course on plan to sit

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts made an about face Thursday by deciding to play in the first game of a doubleheader against the San Francisco Giants after first saying he would not participate. Betts was instrumental Wednesday in...

Trump must turn over tax returns, does not deserve immunity, Manhattan's top prosecutor says

Manhattans top prosecutor told a U.S. court on Thursday he should be able to obtain President Donald Trumps tax returns, saying Trump cannot immunize himself from a criminal probe of his business practices by pursuing an appeal that has no ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020