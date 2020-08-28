Left Menu
Coronavirus cases in Latin America pass 7 million -Reuters tally

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2020 04:21 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 04:21 IST
Coronavirus cases passed the 7 million mark on Thursday in Latin America, the region with the most infections in the world, despite some countries beginning to show a slight decline in infections, according to a Reuters tally.

The daily average of cases fell to about 77,800 in the last seven days through Wednesday, against almost 85,000 the previous week, the tally based on government figures showed. Six months since the first case was confirmed in Brazil, the country with the worst outbreak outside the United States reported on Thursday 44,235 new cases and 984 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 3,761,391 cases and the death toll from COVID-19 to 118,649.

