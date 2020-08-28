UK transport minister: 'It is now safe to return to work'Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 13:07 IST
The British government will urge people to return to offices and other workplaces where it is safe to do to help the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, Transport Minster Grant Shapps said on Friday. "Our central message is pretty straightforward: we are saying to people it is now safe to return to work," he told LBC radio referring to a campaign set to be launched next week.
