Japan's Abe says health should hold up until successor chosen

Japan's Abe says health should hold up until successor chosenReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-08-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 14:45 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe believes his health will hold up until a successor is chosen, he said on Friday, after announcing his intention to step down as premier.
Abe, Japan's longest serving premier, said the decision to step down was his alone. It was not immediately clear how long it would take for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) to elect a new leader, and therefore prime minister, although the process could take weeks.
- READ MORE ON:
- Shinzo Abe
- Japanese
- Liberal Democratic Party
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
INTERVIEW-Japan's Shinzo Abe likely to stay on as premier, close ally says
INTERVIEW-Japan's Shinzo Abe likely to stay on as premier, close ally says
EXPLAINER-What do we know about the health of Japan's Shinzo Abe?
Japan's PM Shinzo Abe intends to resign for health reasons
NEWSMAKER-Japan's Shinzo Abe sought to revive economy, fulfil conservative agenda