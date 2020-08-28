Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK lawmakers, union call for extra state help for aviation sector

More than 100 British lawmakers have joined forces with trade union Unite to urge the government to provide extra state support to airlines and airports as travel slumps due to the coronavirus pandemic and job losses increase.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-08-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 14:57 IST
UK lawmakers, union call for extra state help for aviation sector
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

More than 100 British lawmakers have joined forces with trade union Unite to urge the government to provide extra state support to airlines and airports as travel slumps due to the coronavirus pandemic and job losses increase. With travel still subdued, the lawmakers signed a letter asking for the government's job retention scheme, which pays employees a proportion of their salary while they temporarily do not work, to be extended to next March for the aviation sector.

The scheme is set to close for all businesses by the end of October. Airlines including British Airways easyJet and Virgin Atlantic have already announced almost 20,000 job cuts between them and Unite said 60,000 jobs in the aviation sector were "hanging in the balance".

Extending the job retention scheme could prevent more job losses, said a statement from Unite on Friday. "This would make all the difference in ensuring our aviation industry recovers, which is of invaluable importance to the UK economy," said the letter signed by lawmakers and addressed to finance minister Rishi Sunak.

"It would also ensure that the skills and the infrastructure that the industry requires to return to capacity are retained." Britain's quarantine rules on countries with higher infection rates such as Spain and France have dealt a new blow to aviation, deterring travel and quashing hopes of a recovery after planes were grounded during lockdowns earlier this year.

As well as airports and airlines, there are tens of thousands of related jobs in the aviation supply chain, the letter said, adding that companies faced high levels of uncertainty over the coming winter, always a tougher period for aviation due to the industry's seasonal nature. Unite said it also wanted the government to help the industry by suspending air passenger duty, a tax on flying, plus provide business rate relief for airports in England, and give aviation companies more time to repay loans.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan, eyeing Olympics, lines up half-billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Japan is making an aggressive move to grab enough coronavirus vaccine to inoculate its population four times over, a push the government hopes will instil confidence that it can host a delayed Summer Olympics next year. Like other rich coun...

Cycling-Bernal still recovering, but ready to be Ineos's sole leader

Egan Bernal is ready to defend his Tour de France title as the sole leader of the Ineos Grenadiers team despite nagging back pain. The Colombian pulled out of the Criterium du Dauphine earlier this month, citing back problems, but did not s...

B'luru violence: HC appoints claim commissioner to assess damage to properties

The Karnataka High Court on Friday appointed a retired judge as the Claims Commissioner for assessing the damage caused to properties by the rioters who went on rampage torching a Congress MLAs house and two police stations here recently. N...

Israel lists first commercial passenger flight to UAE

Israel has listed an El Al flight taking off Monday for Abu Dhabi, which would be Israels first commercial passenger flight to the United Arab Emirates after the two countries agreed to a US-brokered deal to normalise relations. The website...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020