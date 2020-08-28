Left Menu
Denmark extends support for cultural activities hit by pandemic

Most of those packages will be phased out at the end of August as planned following an improvement in employment numbers, the government said. However, under the new deal, businesses that were directly impacted by a continued limit on public gatherings of 500 people would get help compensation for fixed costs until Oct. 31, the government said.

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 28-08-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 18:23 IST
Denmark said on Friday it will extend support for theatres and sport clubs and other cultural activities impacted by coronavirus curbs on large gatherings until the end of October. The Nordic country was among the first in Europe to ease lockdown measures after successfully stifling the outbreak, but a recent spike in infections has slowed the reopening process.

Most of those packages will be phased out at the end of August as planned following an improvement in employment numbers, the government said.

However, under the new deal, businesses that were directly impacted by a continued limit on public gatherings of 500 people would get help compensation for fixed costs until Oct. 31, the government said.

