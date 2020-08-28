Left Menu
Harsh Vardhan, CM Chouhan digitally launch Super Speciality Block in Indore's Medical college

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan along with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan digitally inaugurated Super Speciality Block (SSB) in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College, Indore on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 23:52 IST
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan during the press conference on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan along with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan digitally inaugurated Super Speciality Block (SSB) in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial College, Indore on Friday. This Medical College was also the nodal agency for an NCDC sero-survey. The report was released today, according to the press release by PIB.

The SSB is built with an investment of Rs 237 crores under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY). The block has 10 Operation Theaters, 327 Super Specialty Beds, 92 ICU Beds and has a training capacity of 30 DM/MCh and 28 PG students. Dr Harsh Vardhan elaborated on the vision of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's vision of "setting up of six AIIMS Institutions and up-gradation of existing Government Medical Colleges and Institutions. Since 2014, this scheme was pursued with renewed vigor and saw the setting up of 22 new AIIMS and projects for up-gradation of 75 Government Medical Colleges."

Eight medical colleges are set up in Madhya Pradesh while the government is committed to building another six in the aspirational districts of Rajgarh, Mandla, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Sheopur and Singrauli, he added. He also expressed confidence that the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) regional centre being built in Bhopal will be completed by the end of the year.

The Union Health Minister stated that the Centre has provided 13.99 lakh N95 masks, 7.97 lakh PPEs, 54 lakh HCQ and 679 ventilators to Madhya Pradesh to strengthen it efforts to fight COVID-19. This is supplemented by 2,32,620 RNA extraction kits, 5,87,140 RT-PCR kits, and 2,55,850 VTM kits provided by the Central Government, stated the release. Elaborating on the Ayushman Bharat Yojana -HWC and the recently launched National Digital Health Mission, he said, "National Digital Health Mission has already been launched in 6 Union territories and will be rolled out in other states in the coming three to six months. This combined with telemedicine facilities available in the HWCs will be very helpful for big states like Madhya Pradesh to achieve the stated goal."

Ashwini Kumar Choubey, who was also present during the inauguration, expressed his happiness saying that the hospital was completed one year before its schedule. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan thanked the Union Government for its proactive role in strengthening the health infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh. He mentioned that the Health Ministry oversaw the installation of COVID testing facilities in 76 government labs after the state was forced to airlift swab-samples to other cities during the onset of the COVID Pandemic. (ANI)

