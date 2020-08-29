Uttar Pradesh records 62 more COVID-19 deaths, 5,684 new cases

Left Menu
Of the fresh COVID-19 cases, 664 were in Lucknow, followed by 367 in Gorakhpur, 306 in Prayagraj, 300 in Kanpur, 190 in Shahjahanpur, 188 in Moradabad, 182 in Varanasi, 150 in Ghaziabad, 141 in Saharanpur, 123 each in Bareilly and Rampur, 121 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 119 in Jhansi, 113 in Meerut and 107 in Aligarh, according to the government statement. The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 53,360, it said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 29-08-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 19:38 IST
Sixty-two more people died of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh pushing the death toll to 3,356, while 5,684 new cases took the state's infection tally to 2,19,457, according to an official statement issued here on Saturday. The latest COVID-19 deaths reported include seven fatalities each in Kanpur and Prayagraj and four in Bareilly, the statement said.

Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Hapur and Amroha each reported three COVID-19 fatalities, while Varanasi, Ayodhya, Kushinagar, Basti, Unnao and Bijnor each reported two coronavirus deaths, it said. Of the fresh COVID-19 cases, 664 were in Lucknow, followed by 367 in Gorakhpur, 306 in Prayagraj, 300 in Kanpur, 190 in Shahjahanpur, 188 in Moradabad, 182 in Varanasi, 150 in Ghaziabad, 141 in Saharanpur, 123 each in Bareilly and Rampur, 121 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 119 in Jhansi, 113 in Meerut and 107 in Aligarh, according to the government statement.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 53,360, it said. So far, 1,62,741 COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered from the disease and have been discharged, the statement said. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed officials to ramp up COVID-19 testing to 1.50 lakh per day. The testing is crucial in tackling the menace of corona, hence the efforts should be towards augmenting it on a regular basis, he pointed out.

Presiding over a high-level Unlock review meeting at his official residence, Adityanath said providing proper COVID-19 treatment to the patients is a commitment of his government. The chief minister asked the DMs and CMOs to hold two meetings everyday and stressed the need of compulsory use of masks and adherence to social distancing norms.

Adityanath said the training of medical staff to operate medical equipment should be emphasised upon and the staff conducting High Flow Nasal Cannula (HFNC) machines should be given priority. He said communication with the home isolated patients should be maintained to get feedback on their condition and the CM helpline can also be used for this purpose. Adityanath also asked to intensify contact tracing, surveillance and door-to-door survey works.

