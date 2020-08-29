43 fresh cases push Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally to 2,283

Forty-three more people, including eight security personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, taking the northeastern state's caseload to 2,283 on Saturday, a senior health official said. East Khasi Hills district reported the highest number of fresh infections at 26, followed by West Garo Hills (15) and South Garo Hills (two), Health Services Director Aman War said.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state to 1,238, the official said. Seventy-seven more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,035, he said, adding 10 patients have died so far.

East Khasi Hills district, under which Shillong falls, has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases at 890, including 268 security personnel, followed by West Garo Hills (136) and Ri-Bhoi (52), War said. More than 84,000 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, he added.