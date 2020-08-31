HM Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS
New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was admitted to the AIIMS here on August 18 for post-COVID care, was discharged on Monday morning, sources said The AIIMS had said in a statement on Saturday that "he has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time" On August 2, Shah, 55, had said on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 09:35 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 09:35 IST
On August 2, Shah, 55, had said on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He had undergone treatment at Medanta Hospital and was discharged after he tested negative for the disease. He was later admitted to the AIIMS following complaints of fatigue and body ache.
