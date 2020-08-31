Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was admitted to the AIIMS here for post-COVID care, was discharged on Monday morning, the hospital said. He was later admitted to the AIIMS on August 18 following complaints of fatigue and body ache. "Amit Shah, Home Minister was admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi for post-COVID care.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 11:42 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 11:31 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was admitted to the AIIMS here for post-COVID care, was discharged on Monday morning, the hospital said. Shah, 55, had undergone treatment at the Medanta Hospital as he tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was discharged after he tested negative. He was later admitted to the AIIMS on August 18 following complaints of fatigue and body ache.
"Amit Shah, Home Minister was admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi for post-COVID care. He was discharged today at 7 am," the medical facility said in a statement. "He has fully recovered and is fit to resume his routine activities," it added.
