Left Menu
Development News Edition

New York City schools to delay class start under safety deal with unions

"Our medical experts have stamped this plan, and we now can say that the New York City public school system has the most aggressive policies and greatest safeguards of any school system in America," said Mulgrew whose union represents 133,000 teachers and other education workers.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 01-09-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 20:55 IST
New York City schools to delay class start under safety deal with unions
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

New York City public schools, the largest U.S. school system, will delay the start of classes by 11 days to Sept. 21 under an agreement with education unions that had pushed for additional coronavirus safety measures, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday.

Unions, led by the United Federation of Teachers, had expressed concern that the city was rushing into its Sept. 10 scheduled start of the school year without taking adequate steps to protect teachers, students and staff from infections. But in announcing the agreement, de Blasio was joined by union leaders who said their health and safety concerns had been met.

"What we've agreed to is to make sure that the health measures are in place, to make sure there is time for the appropriate preparation for our educators," de Blasio said at a briefing. UFT President Michael Mulgrew last month threatened to strike, which would be illegal under state law, unless schools implemented a rigorous COVID-19 testing plan and other safety measures.

Joining de Blasio, however, Mulgrew hailed the agreement. "Our medical experts have stamped this plan, and we now can say that the New York City public school system has the most aggressive policies and greatest safeguards of any school system in America," said Mulgrew whose union represents 133,000 teachers and other education workers.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Pentagon says China planning big increase in nuclear arsenal

China likely plans to double its stockpile of nuclear warheads in this decade, including those designed to be carried atop ballistic missiles that can reach the United States, the Pentagon said in a report released Tuesday. Even with such i...

Noida: Woman jumps to death on b'day after fight with sister over cake cutting

A 23-year-old woman died after she allegedly jumped off a 10th floor flat in Uttar Pradeshs Noida on Tuesday following a quarrel with her elder sister over cutting a birthday cake, police saidThe woman lived with her parents in Jaypee Kosmo...

FAO meet: India promises support for stable global food supply amid COVID-19 crisis

India on Tuesday assured support in ensuring stable global food supply through its agri-export policy amid concerns over food security in South Asia following the COVID-19 outbreak. &#160; &#160; Unlike many countries, Indias food securit...

Section of wall on old Amsterdam canal collapses

A section of wall and sidewalk on one of Amsterdams historic canals collapsed on Tuesday in a rare accident, but nobody was injured. The roughly 15 meter 50 foot section of wall on the Grimburgwal, near the citys central Dam square, abruptl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020