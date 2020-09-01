Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain's daily COVID-19 infections retreat from peaks

Spain's health ministry said on Tuesday the number of coronavirus cases detected daily had declined over the past four days, further off a peak of around 10,000 reached about 10 days ago, and officials said no new lockdown was necessary.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 01-09-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 23:06 IST
Spain's daily COVID-19 infections retreat from peaks
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Spain's health ministry said on Tuesday the number of coronavirus cases detected daily had declined over the past four days, further off a peak of around 10,000 reached about 10 days ago, and officials said no new lockdown was necessary. The country diagnosed 2,731 infections in the past 24 hours,

but these data could be revised in future as Spain updates its statistics retroactively. Tuesday's update raised the tally since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic by 8,115 cases to 470,973 overall, more than any other western European nation. Since bringing the first wave largely under control through a strict lockdown that ended in June, Spain has suffered a sharp resurgence of infections as measures were relaxed and mass testing began.

Still, Health Minister Salvador Illa stressed that the surge in infections had not led to heightened pressure on hospitals, where occupancy of beds earmarked for COVID-19 patients is at around 6% across the country. He also said the mortality rate of the virus remains far below the March-April peak, when nearly 900 daily deaths were reported. The latest data showed 159 deaths were registered in the past seven days, bringing the total up to 29,152.

The reduced death toll reflects the preponderance of new infections hitting younger people who display little or no symptoms of illness due to their stronger immune systems, whereas older people comprised most of the cases in March-April. "From a public health perspective the current situation does not call for a new lockdown," Illa said on Onda Cero radio. "If we do things right, if we follow the recommendations of experts, it won't be necessary."

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Himachal Pradesh reports four more COVID-19 deaths, 139 fresh cases

Himachal Pradesh reported four more COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 41, while 139 new cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 6,256. The number of active cases in the state now stands at 1,525, Additional C...

Defying local officials, Trump arrives in Kenosha amid protests and racial unrest

Defying requests to stay away, President Donald Trump arrived in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday to highlight his law and order re-election campaign theme in a city upended by protests after the shooting of a Black man by a white police offi...

PM Modi to address Leadership Summit of USISPF

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver key note address to the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF on Thursday, organisers announced on Tuesday. We are honored that Prime Minister Modi has taken tim...

Trump's physician says president has not had a stroke

President Donald Trumps physician said on Tuesday the president had not had a stroke or suffered other serious health issues, and that he remains healthy.I can confirm that President Trump has not experienced nor been evaluated for a cerebr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020