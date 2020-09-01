Left Menu
U.S. CDC reports 183,050 coronavirus deaths

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-09-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 23:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 6,004,443 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 32,087 from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 428 to 183,050.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Aug. 31 versus its previous report on Monday. (https://bit.ly/3bfXLmq)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

