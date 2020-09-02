Left Menu
Development News Edition

New York City delays school start in deal with unions over coronavirus concerns

10 scheduled start of the school year without taking adequate steps to protect teachers, students and staff from infections. WORST OF BOTH SCENARIOS UFT President Michael Mulgrew last month threatened a strike - illegal under state law - unless schools implemented a rigorous COVID-19 testing plan and other safety measures. On Tuesday, Mulgrew and union leaders who represent principals, administrators and other school staff joined de Blasio in hailing the new agreement.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2020 03:43 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 03:43 IST
New York City delays school start in deal with unions over coronavirus concerns

New York City's public school system, the country's largest, reached an agreement on Tuesday that resolves union leaders' coronavirus safety concerns and pushes back the opening of classrooms for the new academic year by 11 days to Sept. 21. The agreement, which comes as school systems across the country wrestle with the pandemic and pressure from the Trump administration to reopen school buildings, would maintain the city's plan for a mix of in-class and remote learning.

"What we've agreed to is to make sure that the health measures are in place, to make sure there is time for the appropriate preparation for our educators," New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a briefing. In Los Angeles and Chicago, the country's second and third largest school systems, students are beginning the academic year solely with online instruction.

Daily U.S. coronavirus infections have been declining, with 36,263 on Monday, less than half the peak reported in mid-July, according to a Reuters tally. But there are still hotspots in the Midwest, led by Iowa and South Dakota, where new cases spiked last week. U.S. cases since the pandemic started early this year topped 6 million on Sunday, nearly one-quarter of the world's total.

The disease has killed more than 184,000 people in the United States, over one-fifth of the world's total. New York unions, led by the United Federation of Teachers (UFT), had expressed concern that the city was rushing into its Sept. 10 scheduled start of the school year without taking adequate steps to protect teachers, students and staff from infections.

WORST OF BOTH SCENARIOS UFT President Michael Mulgrew last month threatened a strike - illegal under state law - unless schools implemented a rigorous COVID-19 testing plan and other safety measures.

On Tuesday, Mulgrew and union leaders who represent principals, administrators and other school staff joined de Blasio in hailing the new agreement. "Our medical experts have stamped this plan, and we now can say that the New York City public school system has the most aggressive policies and greatest safeguards of any school system in America," said Mulgrew, whose union represents 133,000 teachers and other education workers.

The agreement requires monthly testing of the system's 1.1 million students as well as teachers and staff, officials said. Also required are 30-day supplies of masks and other personal protective equipment in every school, social distancing procedures, functioning ventilation systems in buildings and safety measures for busing students, they said.

Remote instruction for students is due to start on Sept. 16, even as teachers and staff continue preparing for the Sept. 21 opening of the system's 1,800 school buildings. Under the "blended learning" plan de Blasio announced in July, students would be split up, with half spending two days at school and half learning at home. For the next three days they would switch locations, and the following week they would reverse the sequence.

The plan was intended to strike a balance between the safety of online learning and mitigated risks of face-to-face instruction, which educators have said is more effective. Edward Stapleton, a high school English teacher in the city's Brooklyn borough, expressed concern about the blended learning plan, which he said combines the worst of both scenarios.

"We still have all the disadvantages of online learning, we still have to do that at the same time as we're teaching, and they're still bringing students into school," Stapleton, 39, said in an interview. New York, the early U.S. epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, has cut its infection rate to among the lowest in the country. Daily testing in New York City has yielded positive results of less then 2% and sometimes less than 1% for several weeks.

TRENDING

WHO publishes survey on COVID-19 impact on health systems in 105 countries

ZTE Axon 20 5G featuring under-screen camera goes official in China

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate begins late-stage U.S. study; Scientists see downsides to top COVID-19 vaccines from Russia, China and more

LG opens first-ever virtual IFA exhibition to showcase latest innovations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Bayer appeals $20.5 mln Roundup ruling to California Supreme Court

Bayer AG has asked Californias Supreme Court to review a decision awarding 20.5 million to a groundskeeper who claimed the companys Roundup weedkiller caused his cancer, arguing the ruling was at odds with federal law and settled legal prin...

Tennis-Murray marks Grand Slam return by clawing out five-set win against Nishioka

Former champion Andy Murray produced an astonishing fightback to outlast Japans Yoshihito Nishioka 4-6 4-6 7-65 7-64 6-4 in his long-awaited return to Grand Slam singles action in the U.S. Open first round on Tuesday.The 33-year-old Briton,...

Charlie Hebdo attack accomplices face trial five years on

The Islamist gunmen who struck the Charlie Hebdo magazine and a Jewish store, killing 17, are dead but on Wednesday, five years after the attack that marked the onset of a wave of Islamist violence in France, their alleged accomplices face ...

NFL-Social injustice and COVID-19 in spotlight as kickoff nears

With the start of the National Football League season just nine days away commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday, outlined a long list of initiatives that will be rolled out to put the spotlight on social and racial injustice. The NFL, which...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020