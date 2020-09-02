Left Menu
Rajasthan reports 5 deaths, 690 new COVID-19 cases

Five deaths and 690 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan on Wednesday, informed the State Health Department.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 02-09-2020 11:44 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 11:44 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

Five deaths and 690 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan on Wednesday, informed the State Health Department. The Health Department also informed that 141 people recovered from the infection. At present, 68,265 people have recovered and 67,093 have been discharged.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 83,853, which includes 1,074 deaths. The active cases of COVID-19 now stand at 14,514 in the state. (ANI)

