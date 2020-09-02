China will gradually resume direct international flights to Beijing

China will gradually resume direct international flights to BeijingReuters | Beijing | Updated: 02-09-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 14:09 IST
China's aviation regulator said on Wednesday it will resume direct flights to Beijing from eight countries including Thailand, Cambodia, Greece, Denmark, Sweden and Canada from Sept. 3. In March, Chinese authorities ordered all international flights to Beijing to be diverted to other airports as their first port of entry, as the capital stepped up measures to battle imported infections.
The Civil Aviation Administration of China said it would reimpose such curbs if more than three passengers test positive for the coronavirus upon arrival and load factors on such flights would be strictly controlled.
