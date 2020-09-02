Left Menu
Health team prevented from taking samples in Haryana, kits burnt

Health officials were allegedly stopped and medical kits burnt when they went to take samples of contacts of a coronavirus patient in Haryana's Fatehabad district, police said on Wednesday. The Health Department team had gone to Nakta village on Tuesday to take samples of a family after a member had tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), police said. They were prevented and the samples were not given.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-09-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 17:15 IST
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

They were prevented and the samples were not given. Some more people gathered there and they also did not let the team perform its duty, according to a complaint by the health officials. Some of the equipment like rapid antigen kits were burnt during the incident, Sadar police station in-charge Sukhdev Singh said.

They were prevented and the samples were not given. Some more people gathered there and they also did not let the team perform its duty, according to a complaint by the health officials. Some of the equipment like rapid antigen kits were burnt during the incident, Sadar police station in-charge Sukhdev Singh said.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions and an investigation is underway, Singh said.

