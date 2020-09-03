AIIMS, Delhi clarifies that OPD services will continue as usual

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) clarified on Thursday that the OPD (Outpatient Department) services would continue as usual, after it temporarily stopped routine OPD admissions on Tuesday. "Reference circular on, "Temporary suspension of routine OPD admission" dated September 1; this is to clarify that OPD services at AIIMS, New Delhi will continue as usual," the statement said.

The reason for the reconsideration was not mentioned. Earlier on Tuesday, AIIMS had decided to temporarily stop its routine OPD admissions for two weeks in view of the need to optimise usage of available inpatient beds for hospitalisation.

"In view of the need to optimise usage of available inpatient beds for hospitalisation of seriously ill emergency/ semi-emergency patients, it has been decided to temporarily stop routine OPD admissions to general wards as well as private wards in AIIMS Hospital and all Centres with immediate effect for a period of two weeks which will be reviewed after that," said the hospital in a statement. (ANI)