Pandemic review panel named, includes Miliband, ex Mexican president

Pandemic review panel named, includes Miliband, ex Mexican presidentReuters | Geneva | Updated: 03-09-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 17:07 IST
Members of an independent panel examining how the World Health Organization and countries handled the COVID-19 pandemic were named on Thursday, including former Mexican President Ernesto Zedillo and Britain's former foreign secretary David Miliband.
Co-chairs of the panel, former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark and former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, issued the list of the other 11 members. "We intend to learn all that we can about (the pandemic's) early emergence, global spread, health, economic and social impacts, and how it has been controlled and mitigated," Clark said in a statement.
