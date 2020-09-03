Left Menu
Development News Edition

Africa CDC urges all nations to join WHO's COVAX vaccine initiative

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said 76 rich nations were now committed to joining a global COVID-19 vaccine allocation plan co-led by the WHO that aims to help buy and fairly distribute the shots. The United States, however, said it would not join the effort, called COVAX, due to President Donald Trump's administration's objection to WHO involvement.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 17:07 IST
Africa CDC urges all nations to join WHO's COVAX vaccine initiative
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

All nations should join hands in a global effort to procure and distribute potential vaccines against the coronavirus across the globe, the head of Africa's diseases control body said on Thursday. The World Health Organisation (WHO) said 76 rich nations were now committed to joining a global COVID-19 vaccine allocation plan co-led by the WHO that aims to help buy and fairly distribute the shots.

The United States, however, said it would not join the effort, called COVAX, due to President Donald Trump's administration's objection to WHO involvement. "We are in this together. No country will be safe if any other country in the world still has cases of COVID," John Nkengasong, the head of the Addis Ababa-based Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa-CDC), told an online news conference.

COVAX aims to procure and deliver 2 billion doses of approved vaccines by the end of 2021. It currently has nine COVID-19 vaccine candidates in its portfolio employing a range of different technologies and scientific approaches. A handful are already in late-stage clinical trials and could have data available by year end.

It is co-led by GAVI, the WHO and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), and is designed to discourage national governments from hoarding COVID-19 vaccines and to focus on first vaccinating the most high-risk people in every country. Through the African Union, Africa has developed a plan to access COVID-19 vaccines when they become available, Nkengasong said, adding that the continent will also hold talks with COVAX, supplementing other talks with individual nations like China.

The continent has fared better-than-expected, health experts and government officials on the continent say, during the first wave of the pandemic, which began in March. The number of new cases fell 11% in the past four weeks, Nkengasong said, adding that recoveries stood at 80% of the 1.26 million infections reported on the continent so far.

"We are seeing an epidemiological curve that is either stabilising or decreasing, representing a sign of hope," he said, adding that the picture may not be entirely clear due to an inadequate number of tests. He, however, cautioned that it was too early for the continent to declare victory against the pandemic.

"We are very careful not to go to a state of complacency," he said. (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's Bolshoi Theatre reopens with a socially distanced 'Don Carlo'

Russias opera aficionados will flock to the Bolshoi Theatre for the first time in almost six months on Sunday, wearing masks and sitting apart in a half-empty auditorium for a performance of Giuseppe Verdis Don Carlo. The landmark venue in ...

Claire Williams leaving as the F1 team's deputy principal

The Williams Formula One team said on Thursday that Claire Williams is stepping down as deputy team principal after this weekends Italian Grand Prix. The move follows the recent change in ownership to American-based investment firm Dorilton...

SPB stable, conscious but on ventilator, says hospital

Veteran playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, undergoing treatment for Covid-19, was stable and conscious but continued to be on ventilator support, the hospital treating him said on Thursday. The 74 year-old musician, who had been admitted ...

Amazon adds 7,000 more UK jobs as pandemic e-commerce booms

E-commerce giant Amazon is adding 7,000 more permanent jobs in the U.K. by the end of the year, in the latest sign that demand for online shopping and services is booming amid the pandemic. The company said Thursday that the jobs will be cr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020