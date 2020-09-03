Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pandemic review panel named, includes Miliband, ex Mexican president

Other members include former Colombian finance minister Mauricio Cardenas, Chinese professor Zhong Nanshan, a former president of Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) Joanne Liu of Canada, as well as Mark Dybul and Michel Kazatchkine, who each formerly headed the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria. The panel is to meet about every six weeks starting this month through to April and will make a presentation to the WHO's executive board in October, it said.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 17:20 IST
Pandemic review panel named, includes Miliband, ex Mexican president

Members of an independent panel examining how the World Health Organization and countries handled the COVID-19 pandemic were named on Thursday, including former Mexican President Ernesto Zedillo and Britain's former foreign secretary David Miliband.

Co-chairs of the panel, former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark and former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, issued the list of the other 11 members. "We intend to learn all that we can about (the pandemic's) early emergence, global spread, health, economic and social impacts, and how it has been controlled and mitigated," Clark said in a statement. Other members include former Colombian finance minister Mauricio Cardenas, Chinese professor Zhong Nanshan, a former president of Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) Joanne Liu of Canada, as well as Mark Dybul and Michel Kazatchkine, who each formerly headed the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria.

The panel is to meet about every six weeks starting this month through to April and will make a presentation to the WHO's executive board in October, it said. WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus said when announcing the launch of the panel in July that it would provide an interim report to an annual meeting of health ministers resuming in November and present a "substantive report" next May.

Tedros said that the review was in line with a resolution adopted by its 194 member countries last May calling for an evaluation of the global response. The pandemic has now caused more than 26.11 million infections and 862,963 deaths, according to a Reuters tally. U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has strongly criticised the WHO's role in the crisis, accusing it of being too close to China and not doing enough to question Beijing's actions late last year when the virus first emerged. Tedros has dismissed the suggestions and said his agency kept the world informed.

The United States said on Wednesday that it will not pay some $80 million it currently owes to the WHO and will instead redirect the money to help pay its United Nations bill in New York.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Foreign companies have responsibility to abide by rules, regulations issued by Indian govt: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs MEA on Thursday dismissed Chinese statements over Centre banning 118 more mobile apps saying that India has one of the most open regimes for FDI in the world. India has one of the most open regimes for FDI i...

No Headline

Indian armed forces will have to be prepared to meet immediate crisis and concurrently prepare for future CDS Gen. Bipin Rawat....

Cleared by HC, Khan wants to be reinstated in UP medical services

Days after a court quashed his detention under the National Security Act, Dr Kafeel Khan on Thursday said he will ask the Uttar Pradesh chief minister to give him back his job in the state medical services. Khan was addressing a press confe...

EU unveils plan to secure raw materials, cut dependency

Worried by an increasing dependency on the raw materials used to make smart phones, televisions and energy-saving lights, the European Union on Thursday launched a new strategy to secure access to rare earth minerals and to reduce reliance ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020