SPB stable, conscious but on ventilator, says hospital

Veteran playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, undergoing treatment for Covid-19, was stable and conscious but continued to be on ventilator support, the hospital treating him said on Thursday. The 74 year-old musician, "who had been admitted due to Covid-19 at MGM Healthcare continues to be on ventilator and ECMO (heart-lung assistance) support in the intensive care unit (ICU)," the hospital said in a bulletin.

"His current clinical condition is stable. He is conscious, responsive and continues to show clinincal progress. He is being closely monitored by our multidisciplinary clinical team," Dr Anuradha Baskaran, Assistant Director- Medical Services, MGM Healthcare, said in the bulletin.