Soccer-Cambridge United to host two test events with fans, says EFL

Fans will be allowed to attend two Cambridge United matches next week that will be test events for the British government's pilot scheme for the return of spectators to elite sport, the English Football League (EFL) said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 18:34 IST
Fans will be allowed to attend two Cambridge United matches next week that will be test events for the British government's pilot scheme for the return of spectators to elite sport, the English Football League (EFL) said on Thursday. The two games will be played at the League Two (fourth-tier) side's Abbey Stadium, starting with their EFL Trophy game against Fulham's under-21 team on Sept. 8.

It will be followed by the club's League Two season opener against Carlisle United on Sept. 12. The crowd for the EFL Trophy game will be restricted to 1,000 fans while 2,500 supporters will be allowed to attend the game against Carlisle.

"The club (Cambridge United) has been chosen to host the two test events, having previously been part of a joint project by the EFL and the Sports Grounds Safety Authority (SGSA) that looked at the safe application of social distancing at football grounds," the EFL said in a statement. League Two clubs voted to end last season early due to the COVID-19 pandemic with the final table calculated on a points-per-game basis but held the playoffs behind closed doors.

Last week, 2,500 fans were allowed into Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion's Amex Stadium for a pre-season friendly against Chelsea as part of the pilot events announced.

