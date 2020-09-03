Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka govt issues norms for use of Remdesivir injections

Karnataka's Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare Service has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the use of Remdesivir injections in COVID-19 treating facilities.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 03-09-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 21:37 IST
Karnataka govt issues norms for use of Remdesivir injections
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka's Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare Service has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the use of Remdesivir injections in COVID-19 treating facilities. "The state has initiated all possible steps and beyond to prevent the deaths of patients suffering from COVID-19 disease, admitted and treated as government referred cases in recognised and KPME registered private hospitals and the government facilities. The state is providing the vital Remdesivir injection free of cost for the treatment of serious and very serious COVID-19 in-patients at the discretion and decision of the treating doctor," read a statement from the Karnataka's Commissionerate of Health & Family Welfare Service.

In the case of government patients admitted to private hospitals, a similar procedure mentioned above shall be followed and the patients so treated shall not be charged for payment either directly or indirectly or through any ancillary means. The SAST shall do necessary follow up for implementing this, it read. "On an average each severely sick COVID-19 in-patient may require six Remdesivir injection vials for completion of the treatment. Some acute and unfortunate in patients may not be in a position to complete the five-day regimen of the antiviral Remdesivir injection resulting in spending less than average number of vials of Remdesivir," it said.

But in such instances the Remdesivir injection shall not be shown as spent against the name of the in-patient, the guidelines stated. "A division wise committee of expert doctors has been constituted to monitor directly and indirectly through reports about the movement of Remdesivir injection vials and regulate their use for the bona fide purpose of treating sick and severally sick COVID-19 in-patients in a hospital set up," it said.

The committees have been directed to keep a close watch on the expenditure of Remdesivir vials in each government and government assisted private hospitals in order to regulate seamless availability of Remdesivir injection in each institution in order to prevent the death of all the COVID-19 patients admitted for treatment. "The government and private hospitals storing the government supplied Remdesivir injection shall open exclusive stock registers for the accountability of Remdesivir drug which is highly resource intensive," it said.

According to the guidelines, "After the administration of the Remdesivir drug to the patient, the wrapper of the injection vial shall be crushed and pinned to the case sheet of the patients, so that each patient who is administered the injection shall have six flattened wrappers pinned to the case sheet." "The vial of Remdesivir injection after the administration of the drug shall be preserved for the inspection by divisional monitoring team, officers of the department of health and family welfare, district administration or officers from the SAST," it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Give India ‘another opportunity’ to appoint lawyer for Jadhav: Pakistan court to govt

A high court in Pakistan on Thursday directed the federal government to give India another opportunity to appoint a lawyer to represent death-row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav as it adjourned hearing for a month. The Islamabad High Court IHC t...

France again registers over 7,000 new COVID-19 infections

France registered more than 7,000 new coronavirus infections over 24 hours for the second time in two days, the health ministry said on Thursday, just shy of a 7,578 record set on March 31, while hospitalisations for the virus also rose aga...

World Rugby launches search for a new global rugby fan panel

World Rugby www.World.Rugby launches global rugby fan survey selected volunteers to be invited onto the official global rugby fan panel 12 million socially active fans across World Rugbys digital channels Nielsens global Sports DNA fan stud...

Coca-Cola appoints Sanket Ray as President of India and Southwest Asia region

Global beverages major Coca-Cola on Thursday announced the appointment of Sanket Ray as the president of its India and Southwest Asia region operations as part of a global top management rejig. Ray, who is at present chief operating officer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020