India's COVID-19 recovery rate at over 77 pc; fatality rate declines to 1.75 pc: Govt

With a record 68,584 patients recuperating from the coronavirus infection in a day, India's COVID-19 recoveries have surged to 29,70,492 pushing the recovery rate to over 77 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. India's COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.75 per cent, it said. The number of recovered patients has outpaced the active cases (8,15,538) by more than 21.5 lakh, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

"The recovered patients have increased to more than 3.6 times the active cases, as on date," the ministry said. The record high recoveries have ensured that the active cases of the coronavirus infection, which is the actual caseload of the country, currently comprises only 21.16 per cent of the total positive cases, it underlined.

Focus on improved and effective clinical treatment in hospitals, supervised home isolation, use of non-invasive oxygen support, improved ambulance servicesfor ferrying patients for prompt and timely treatment, upgrading clinical management skills of doctors treating COVID-19 patients, use of steroids and anti-coagulants, etc., have together resulted in seamless efficient patient management, the ministry said. "These measures have ensured that India's COVID-19 case fatality rate (CFR) is maintained below the global average (3.3 pc). Witnessing a decline every day, it stands at 1.75 pc as on date," the ministry said.

With a record single-day spike of 83,883 infections, India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 38,53,406, while the death toll climbed to 67,376 with 1,043 people succumbing to the disease in a day, according to Union health ministry data updated at 8 am.