Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Korean doctors split over strike deal as coronavirus infections surge

"We were not informed of the agreement at all," said Park Ji-hyun, the head of the Korean Intern Resident Association, adding that the deal fell short of its demands. In a statement, a third group of doctors affiliated to the KMA demanded Choi's resignation.

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 15:56 IST
South Korean doctors split over strike deal as coronavirus infections surge

South Korea's top medical body faced a rift on Friday after trainee doctors rejected a deal by its leader to end a two-week-old strike, although the government backed down from reform plans aimed at averting future epidemics. Some of the trainees vowed to continue the walkout by about 16,000 interns and resident doctors to oppose the government measures, such as increasing the number of doctors and building public medical schools, among others.

The strike has hindered efforts to damp a new wave of coronavirus infections, with 198 new cases on Thursday taking the nation's tally to 20,842, with 331 deaths, while a surge in critical cases led to a dearth of hospital beds.. The government says its initiative could help tackle similar crises in future, but the doctors say it would merely swell their numbers in cities, without improving medical services and work conditions in rural provinces.

Lim Hyun-taek, a senior official of the Korean Medical Association (KMA), said he had filed a non-confidence motion against its president, Choi Dae-zip, who signed the pact, for not holding sufficient consultations with members. "We were not informed of the agreement at all," said Park Ji-hyun, the head of the Korean Intern Resident Association, adding that the deal fell short of its demands.

In a statement, a third group of doctors affiliated to the KMA demanded Choi's resignation. Telephone calls to the association to seek comment went unanswered, but earlier Choi said his decision was not unilateral.

Dozens of trainees, some wearing surgical gowns, protested at a parliament building, waving banners condemning the "hasty agreement". Choi had urged the trainees to return to work after he signed the deal with Health Minister Park Neung-hoo to end the strike.

"Our shared goals of improving work conditions and building a reasonable medical system cannot be achieved by a strike alone," Choi said in a statement. Park said the government would halt the proposed reforms and discuss them again with the healthcare industry and parliament once the virus outbreak had stabilised.

South Korea has ordered another week of social distancing curbs for the region around the capital, Seoul, until Sept. 13, although Thursday's daily caseload fell below 200 for the first time in more than two weeks. Park said tougher social distancing rules imposed last week needed more time to show results, adding that bakery and ice cream franchises must adopt on-site dining curbs from Sunday.

(Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.)

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Bottas leads 1st practice for Italian GP, Hamilton 2nd

Valtteri Bottas posted the fastest time Friday in the first practice for the Italian Grand Prix ahead of Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton. The Finnish drivers best lap was .245 seconds quicker than Hamilton and .797 ahead of Red Bull driver...

PSG announce three new coronavirus cases, total count reaches 6

Paris Saint-Germain PSG on Friday confirmed three new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of cases in the club to six. The latest tests for PCR SarsCoV2 carried out on the Paris Saint-Germain first team confirmed three new positive c...

SC reject pleas seeking review of its order allowing holding of NEET & JEE exams physically

The Supreme Court Friday dismissed the pleas, including the one filed by ministers of six opposition-ruled states, seeking review of its August 17 order which paved the way for holding NEET and JEE exams physically. A bench of Justices Asho...

Pope tells leaders post-pandemic economic models must change

Pope Francis said on Friday that the coronavirus pandemic had toppled the shaky pillars of a world economic model built on the idolatry of money and domination by the rich and powerful.In a message to participants of the annual European Hou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020