Left Menu
Development News Edition

Madrid struggles with Europe's acutest 2nd wave of pandemic

The Madrid regional government is further restricting family reunions and social gatherings to curb a sharp spike in confirmed coronavirus cases as schools are set to re-open, although officials said Friday that new infections in and around the Spanish capital were being brought under control.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 04-09-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 17:19 IST
Madrid struggles with Europe's acutest 2nd wave of pandemic
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Madrid regional government is further restricting family reunions and social gatherings to curb a sharp spike in confirmed coronavirus cases as schools are set to re-open, although officials said Friday that new infections in and around the Spanish capital were being brought under control. Authorities said an existing ban on outdoor meetings of more than 10 people is being extended indoors because most recent infections have been tied to gatherings in private homes.

Attendance at funerals, burials, weddings and religious celebrations, as well as group visits to museums or guided tourism will also be restricted starting Monday, authorities said. Nearly one-third of Spain's new virus infections are in and around Madrid, a region of 6.6 million with high population density and a hub for economic activity for the rest of the country.

At least 16 per cent of the beds in Madrid's hospitals are occupied by COVID-19 patients, the highest rate of all Spanish regions. Regional health chief Enrique Ruíz Escudero said that despite the recent trends, "the situation has nothing to do with what we went through two months ago." "The pandemic in the Madrid community is stable and is controlled," Ruíz Escudero said. "We are not alarmed." Madrid is also expanding the number of contact tracers, which has been one of the weakest links in dealing with the new wave of virus cases, and purchasing 2 million rapid coronavirus test kits.

Spain, which is edging to a half-million confirmed cases since February, is leading the pandemic's second wave in Europe. The country had a rate of virus prevalence above 212 cases per 100,000 residents for the past two weeks. At least 29,234 people have died in Spain during the pandemic.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

SC agrees to hear plea on non-availability of essential drugs for treatment of mental illness

The Supreme Court Friday sought responses from the Centre, states and Union Territory UTs on a plea alleging non-availability of essential medicines for treatment of mental illness in government run or funded health care centres. A bench he...

BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from UP

BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam was on Friday declared elected unopposed in the by-election to the vacant Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh.The certificate of election was awarded to JPS Rathore, the authorized representative of Islam, ...

Raj HC issues notice to govt on private company's writ petition

The high court on Friday issued notice to the Rajasthan government on a writ petition filed by a security company against a state notification for revising the minimum wages of employees. A division bench of Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty a...

SC stays disciplinary proceedings against district judge, issues notice to MP High Court

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to Madhya Pradesh High Court and also stayed the disciplinary proceedings against the district judge against whom sexual harassment charges have been levelled by a woman judicial officer. A Bench he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020