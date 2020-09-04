Left Menu
MP: COVID-19 patient commits suicide in Jabalpur hospital

Jabalpur (MP), Sep 4 (PTI)A 64-year-old COVID-19 patient allegedly committed suicide on Friday by jumping off the second floor of a hospital in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, police said. He jumped out of a window without grills and died instantly," Tiwari said.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 04-09-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 17:39 IST
Jabalpur (MP), Sep 4 (PTI)A 64-year-old COVID-19 patient allegedly committed suicide on Friday by jumping off the second floor of a hospital in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, police said. He was undergoing treatment for the infection in the super specialty wing of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College and Hospital, Garha police station Inspector Rakesh Tiwari said.

"He was admitted five days ago. He jumped out of a window without grills and died instantly," Tiwari said. District Collector K Sharma said a team of senior officials and a psychiatrist would investigate the incident.

He said the MP Public Works Department was in the process of installing grills on windows at the facility..

